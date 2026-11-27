unexpected plumbing bill.

The day after Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest days of the year for plumbers, with service calls frequently involving clogged drains and backed-up pipes.

Plumbing service technicians say one of the most common causes of problems is so-called flushable wipes.

Despite being marketed as flushable, these wipes can contribute to blockages in household plumbing systems and sewer lines.

As a general rule, plumbing professionals recommend flushing only human waste and toilet paper. Other materials should be disposed of in the trash rather than sent down the drain.

Kitchen drains can also become a problem following Thanksgiving, particularly when homeowners dispose of cooking oils and grease improperly.

Even liquids such as grease and oil can create significant plumbing issues. As they cool, they can accumulate inside pipes and contribute to stubborn blockages.

A clogged drain can quickly become a more expensive problem if water begins backing up into sinks, toilets or other areas of the home.

In more serious cases, a backup can lead to flooding and costly water damage.

Plumbing professionals say a few simple precautions can help homeowners avoid an unnecessary service call during the holiday weekend.

Avoid flushing wipes and other nonflushable materials, and never pour cooking grease or oil down the kitchen drain.

With many households cleaning up after Thanksgiving gatherings, taking care of what goes down the drain can help prevent plumbing problems and keep the holiday weekend running smoothly.

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