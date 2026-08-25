Coachella Valley Firebirds Sign Goaltender Logan Terness to One-Year Deal

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed goaltender Logan Terness to a one-year American Hockey League contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Terness, 23, is entering his second professional season after spending most of the 2025-26 season with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks.

The Burnsville, Minnesota, native appeared in two regular-season games with the Firebirds last season after signing a professional tryout agreement with the team in April. He finished those appearances with a 1-0-1 record, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.

With Kansas City, Terness posted a 21-3-0 record, a 2.26 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 24 regular-season appearances. He helped the Mavericks reach the Kelly Cup Final.

Before turning professional, Terness played two seasons at the University of Connecticut before transferring to Ohio State University for his final two collegiate seasons.

During the 2024-25 season at Ohio State, Terness earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors after going 12-10-1 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Terness began his junior career with the Trail Smoke Eaters of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he was named the league’s 2019-20 Rookie of the Year.

The Firebirds are preparing for their fifth season in the AHL and will again play their home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. CVFirebirds.com.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season are now available through Ticketmaster and the Acrisure Arena box office. Season ticket memberships and group ticket packages are also available.