The Fifth Annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run on Wednesday and Friday Night Lights Play of the Week sponsored by Honda of the Desert

Wednesday marks five years since the Kabul Airport attacks that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez. The community will gather to run at sunrise in their honor.

Gates will open at 5:00 a.m. at the football field at Shadow Hills High School with the run beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Week 0 is in the books for the Coachella Valley High School Football season, and as we turn to week 1, it's your time to shine. Honda of the Desert will give $250 to the top play of the week, and it's your job to vote.

Tim O'Brien has more from the Agua Caliente Casinos Sportsdesk.