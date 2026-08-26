Hunter Lopez Memorial Run Honors Fallen Marine Five Years Later

Five years after Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was killed in a bombing attack in Afghanistan, his hometown continues to honor his memory.

Students, staff, athletes and members of the Lopez family gathered at Shadow Hills High School Wednesday for the fifth annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run, a two-mile event held to remember the local Marine and the 12 other U.S. service members killed in the attack.

Lopez, a La Quinta High School graduate, was just 22 years old when he was killed on August 26, 2021.

Thirteen U.S. service members lost their lives in the bombing, and the annual memorial run has become a tradition at Shadow Hills High School to make sure Lopez's name and sacrifice are not forgotten.

“Exactly five years ago today, we lost 13 service members, one of those being our hometown hero,” a Shadow Hills staff member said.

For the coaches and staff who organize the event, the run is about more than athletics. It is an opportunity for students and the community to learn about the sacrifices made by members of the military and first responders.

The memorial remains an emotional event for those involved.

“Myself, Coach Tambo and Coach Davis are obviously big on military, first responders,” one coach said. “The bigger we can draw our community out to remember our hometown hero's name, it always, it's always an emotional event for us.”

Members of the Hunter Lopez family also attended the ceremony.

During the two-mile run, participants carried the Honor and Remember Flag, a symbol honoring those who sacrificed their lives while serving their country.

For some of the younger students, having the opportunity to run alongside the flag made the event particularly meaningful.

Students said they have heard about Lopez's story and believe his decision to serve represented something bigger than himself.

“He did it for us, the people in the middle of the run, the whole...” one student said.

The group also stopped on a bridge in front of U.S. Marine Corps flags for a 13-second moment of silence, with one second representing each of the 13 service members killed five years ago.

After the run, Hunter's mother, Alicia Lopez, handed out memorial pins to participants.

For Lopez's family, seeing another generation of students continue the tradition is especially meaningful.

“It's just amazing to see these kids continue in their future and remembering Hunter,” Alicia Lopez said.

The two-mile course is challenging, with portions running uphill, and many athletes said the run can be physically demanding.

But organizers and participants emphasized that the goal isn't simply to finish quickly.

It is about remembering the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country — and making sure a local hero like Hunter Lopez is never forgotten.

Five years later, his name continues to bring the community together.