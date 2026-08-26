Sports
Hunter Lopez Memorial Run Honors Fallen Marine Five Years Later
Five years after Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was killed in a bombing attack in Afghanistan, his hometown continues to honor his memory.
Students, staff, athletes and members of the Lopez family gathered at Shadow Hills High School Wednesday for the fifth annual Hunter Lopez Memorial Run, a two-mile event held to remember the local Marine and the 12 other U.S. service members killed in the attack.
Lopez, a La Quinta High School graduate, was just 22 years old when he was killed on August 26, 2021.
Thirteen U.S. service members lost their lives in the bombing, and the annual memorial run has become a tradition at Shadow Hills High School to make sure Lopez's name and sacrifice are not forgotten.
“Exactly five years ago today, we lost 13 service members, one of those being our hometown hero,” a Shadow Hills staff member said.
For the coaches and staff who organize the event, the run is about more than athletics. It is an opportunity for students and the community to learn about the sacrifices made by members of the military and first responders.
The memorial remains an emotional event for those involved.
“Myself, Coach Tambo and Coach Davis are obviously big on military, first responders,” one coach said. “The bigger we can draw our community out to remember our hometown hero's name, it always, it's always an emotional event for us.”
Members of the Hunter Lopez family also attended the ceremony.
During the two-mile run, participants carried the Honor and Remember Flag, a symbol honoring those who sacrificed their lives while serving their country.
For some of the younger students, having the opportunity to run alongside the flag made the event particularly meaningful.
Students said they have heard about Lopez's story and believe his decision to serve represented something bigger than himself.
“He did it for us, the people in the middle of the run, the whole...” one student said.
The group also stopped on a bridge in front of U.S. Marine Corps flags for a 13-second moment of silence, with one second representing each of the 13 service members killed five years ago.
After the run, Hunter's mother, Alicia Lopez, handed out memorial pins to participants.
For Lopez's family, seeing another generation of students continue the tradition is especially meaningful.
“It's just amazing to see these kids continue in their future and remembering Hunter,” Alicia Lopez said.
The two-mile course is challenging, with portions running uphill, and many athletes said the run can be physically demanding.
But organizers and participants emphasized that the goal isn't simply to finish quickly.
It is about remembering the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country — and making sure a local hero like Hunter Lopez is never forgotten.
Five years later, his name continues to bring the community together.
By: Brett Rosen
August 26, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings
Did you know that a tablespoon of olive oil per day is great for your health? Starkie Sours shares why in this Wellness Wednesday tip! 🥗
Dolly Parton’s Lasting Impact on LGBTQ+ Community Dolly Parton’s music touched generations — and her message of acceptance left a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community. ❤️🏳️🌈 In Provincetown, Massachusetts, members of the queer community are remembering the country music legend and the influence her allyship had on their lives. #DollyParton #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #MusicLegend #Provincetown #CountryMusic #NBCPalmSprings
Title: Dolly’s Final Song Is Set for 2046 Dolly Parton has left fans one final musical gift. 🎶 The country music legend recorded an unreleased song that is set to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday in 2046. Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at age 80 following what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer. Her music and legacy will live on for generations. ❤️ #DollyParton #CountryMusic #MusicLegend #Entertainment #Nashville #NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Dolly song? 🎶
BREAKING NEWS: Country artist Dolly Parton has died at 80 following prolonged issues. Our Maria Noble Valdez has more here. Be sure to stay tuned nbcpalmsprings.com for more information. #dollyparton #breakingnews #nbcpalmsprings