Firebirds Re-Sign Justin Janicke for 2026-27 Season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have re-signed forward Justin Janicke to a one-year American Hockey League contract, bringing the Seattle Kraken draft pick back for his second professional season.

Janicke, 23, split his rookie campaign between Coachella Valley and the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. He appeared in 11 regular-season games with the Firebirds during the 2025-26 season, recording two assists.

With Kansas City, Janicke posted 34 points, including 15 goals and 19 assists, in 56 regular-season games. He also appeared in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games and helped the Mavericks capture a Western Conference championship.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the seventh round, 195th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 12 career AHL games, all with the Firebirds.

Janicke made his professional debut with Coachella Valley at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season after signing an amateur tryout agreement with the club.

Before turning professional, Janicke spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, recording 74 points with 28 goals and 46 assists in 143 career games with the Fighting Irish.

Janicke has also represented the United States internationally. He earned a silver medal at the 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge and competed at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

The Firebirds also announced that single-game tickets for Season Five are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets for Firebirds home games at Acrisure Arena through Ticketmaster or the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season are also available, along with group tickets for parties of 10 or more.

For more information, visit Coachella Valley Firebirds.

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