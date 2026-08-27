Indio Rajahs Football Embraces New Culture Under James Dockery

After winning just one game last season, the Indio Rajahs are entering the new football season with a new coach, a new culture and a fresh sense of optimism.

Head coach James Dockery took over the program after spending nearly a decade at Xavier Prep. Dockery brings Division I experience from Oregon State and a background playing in the NFL.

The change is already producing results. The Rajahs picked up a Week Zero victory, giving them a chance to double last year's win total early in the season.

Indio's offense is also showing plenty of firepower. Damian Dorenzi has moved from quarterback to wide receiver, a change that has allowed him to become a bigger threat in the team's fast-paced offense. He scored four touchdowns and recorded more than 100 yards in the team's Week Zero win.

For players who experienced last year's struggles, adapting to a new system has meant embracing a different approach. Dockery's professional playing experience has also helped establish credibility with his players.

The Rajahs entered the season with numbers and team culture in need of improvement. Now, players and coaches believe the program is moving in the right direction.

Indio faced another opportunity Thursday night against an Indian Springs team coming off a shutout loss to Montclair.

NBC Palm Springs will have a full recap, including reaction from Dockery, as the Rajahs look to continue their turnaround.

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