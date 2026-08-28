Coachella Valley Lakers Announce Inaugural Season Schedule at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Lakers are officially ready to take the court, announcing their inaugural 2026-27 NBA G League schedule on Friday.

The Lakers will play 24 home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert during their first season, giving basketball fans throughout the Coachella Valley a new team to rally behind.

The historic home opener is set for Friday, November 6, when the Lakers welcome the Salt Lake City Stars to Acrisure Arena.

The inaugural campaign will feature 48 total games, with the Lakers playing home contests every month from November through March.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to catch the team at home, with four Friday games, three Sunday games and 17 games scheduled from Monday through Thursday.

The Lakers will play six home games in November, two in December, six in January, seven in February and three in March.

One of the biggest highlights comes in February, when Mexico City makes its way to the Coachella Valley for back-to-back games on February 25 and 26.

Other teams scheduled to visit Acrisure Arena include the Salt Lake City Stars, San Diego, Stockton, Rip City, Valley, Oklahoma City, Santa Cruz, Texas, Motor City and Rio Grande Valley.

The Lakers will close out their home schedule on Wednesday, March 18, against Rio Grande Valley before finishing the regular season on the road.

Most home weeknight games will tip off at 7 p.m. PT, while Sunday games are scheduled for 3 p.m. The team's President's Day matchup against Rip City on February 15 will tip off at 1 p.m.

"This schedule gives fans across the Coachella Valley and our entire region something to rally around," said Nathan Truesdell, Vice President of Marketing and Revenue for the Coachella Valley Lakers. "The CV Lakers are more than a new team; we're building something our communities can be proud to call their own."

With the schedule now official, the Lakers are turning their attention toward building excitement for their first season in the Coachella Valley.

Theme nights, promotions, giveaways and individual game ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

Season ticket memberships are already on sale and include all 24 regular-season home games at Acrisure Arena, along with exclusive benefits, discounts, events and experiences throughout the inaugural season.

The Coachella Valley Lakers' inaugural season is officially set to begin November 6.