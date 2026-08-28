Desert Hot Springs, Xavier Prep Set for Friday Night Lights

Friday night lights are back in the Coachella Valley, with Desert Hot Springs taking on Xavier Prep in a league matchup at the Saints’ brand-new Washington Family Stadium.

The new facility includes a fresh field, scoreboard and bleachers and sits about a mile south of Xavier Prep’s previous stadium location.

The matchup also features two teams heading into the game with very different outlooks.

Xavier Prep is going through a rebuilding period, while Desert Hot Springs returns more than 20 players from its freshman class who are now seniors.

The Golden Eagles are led by head coach Roy Provost and senior quarterback Jalen Turner, who has developed a strong relationship with his coach.

Provost said Turner has become a confident veteran who can sometimes suggest a different play at the line of scrimmage — and frequently gets it right.

That kind of trust can be especially important at the high school level, where communication between a quarterback and coach can have a major impact on an offense.

Desert Hot Springs has an opportunity to pull off an upset against Xavier Prep as the teams meet under the Friday night lights.

The matchup is also taking place amid extreme heat, with temperatures and heat index readings creating additional concerns about conditions for players and fans.

NBC Palm Springs will have reaction from the teams and a full breakdown of the matchup as the high school football season continues.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.