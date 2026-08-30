Jaylen Turner Soars: Desert Hot Springs QB Wins Honda of the Desert’s Top Play of the Week

The best plays from across the Coachella Valley were on full display this week as NBC Palm Springs and Honda of the Desert spotlighted their 'Top Plays of the Week.'

Coming in at number 3, was Indio’s Adam Tremper, who powered his way into the end zone with an impressive rushing touchdown.

Tremper’s physical run helped set the tone for the Indio offense and earned him a spot among the week’s top three plays.

At number 2, Damian Durinzi made one of the week’s most impressive catches, hauling in a touchdown pass while working through tight coverage.

Durinzi showed great concentration and athleticism to come down with the ball and find the end zone.

But the top spot belonged to Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles quarterback Jaylen Turner.

Turner delivered a dart of a pass that traveled 60 yards for a touchdown, providing a huge moment that helped lead the Golden Eagles to victory. The perfectly placed deep ball showcased Turner’s arm strength, accuracy and ability to make a big play when his team needed it most.

With three outstanding performances representing the Valley’s high school football talent, this week’s countdown once again showed just how much excitement there is on local football fields.

And for the Golden Eagles, Turner’s 60-yard touchdown strike proved to be the play that soared above them all.