Coachella Valley Firebirds Prepare for October 2 Season Opener

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are preparing to return to the ice at Acrisure Arena, with the team's season opener scheduled for October 2.

Single-game tickets are now on sale ahead of the opening-night matchup.

During an interview on Tim O'Brien's radio show on 102.7 The Fanatic, Firebirds Senior Vice President John Page discussed plans for the upcoming season and changes being made throughout the arena.

Page said the team is rolling out additional season-ticket benefits and changing some concession stand offerings. One of the additions will be another Mr. Softee ice cream machine, which will be located on the north side of the building.

The Firebirds are also planning changes to the experience outside the arena, including drink specials and other offerings for fans attending games.

Page said the team is also evaluating its game presentation, including how the scoreboard is used during games.

The changes are part of the team's efforts to maintain what Page described as a fun, family-friendly and affordable environment for fans.

Page also discussed the organization's goal of establishing the Firebirds as a professional sports operation both on and off the ice.

The Firebirds will begin their new season with the October 2 home opener at Acrisure Arena.

Single-game tickets are available through the Coachella Valley Firebirds' website.

For more information about events at Acrisure Arena, fans can visit the arena's website.

Tim O'Brien reported for NBC Palm Springs Sports, powered by Agua Caliente Casino.