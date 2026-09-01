Firebirds Sign Goaltender Connor Murphy to One-Year Contract

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have added goaltender Connor Murphy to their roster, signing the 27-year-old to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Murphy joins the Firebirds after spending the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers and ECHL’s Rapid City Rush.

The Hudson Falls, New York, native appeared in seven regular-season games with Calgary last season, recording a 2-2-1 record, a 2.95 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Murphy also played 39 regular-season games with Rapid City, where he earned Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors during the season.

The signing brings Murphy to Coachella Valley with 26 career AHL regular-season appearances, all with Calgary. He has also played 82 career ECHL regular-season games, all with Rapid City.

Before beginning his professional career, Murphy spent five collegiate seasons between Northeastern University and Union College. During his final season at Union, he served as team captain and was named the team's Most Valuable Player in 2021-22 after setting a program single-season record with 1,060 saves.

The Firebirds are preparing for their fifth season in the AHL. The team is the affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and plays its home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 Firebirds season are now available through Ticketmaster and the Acrisure Arena box office. Season ticket memberships and group ticket options are also available. See TICKET Calender on our website

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