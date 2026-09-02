Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds to Host $10 Preseason Game at Acrisure Arena
The Coachella Valley Firebirds will give fans their first chance to see the team on home ice ahead of its fifth season with a preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign.
The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. Tickets will cost $10, with all proceeds benefiting the One Valley Foundation, the charitable arm of the Firebirds and Acrisure Arena.
The One Valley Foundation supports organizations and initiatives throughout the Coachella Valley, focusing on education, community and well-being. Since its founding, the foundation has invested more than $1.9 million in local organizations and programs.
The preseason game comes five days before the Firebirds officially open Season Five at Acrisure Arena against the Reign on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. The home opener is presented by Acrisure.
Parking for the preseason game will also be available for $10. Season Ticket Members receive complimentary admission to the preseason game, along with other membership benefits including discounted parking, select food and beverage savings and priority playoff access.
Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 Firebirds season are also on sale, with tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Acrisure Arena box office.
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken and play their home games at Acrisure Arena.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 2, 2026
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