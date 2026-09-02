NBA Fines Clippers $30 Million, Suspends Steve Ballmer for One Year

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are getting ready for a preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign, with the two teams also set to meet on opening night.

The rivalry will continue with the Firebirds hosting the Reign at Acrisure Arena in the preseason before the teams meet again to open the regular season. Single-game tickets and preseason tickets are available through the Firebirds.

The Roggin Report also previews another busy week of high school football across the Coachella Valley.

Thursday night's schedule includes Riverside Notre Dame at Cathedral City, Desert Mirage at Mendez, Xavier Prep at Serrano and Shadow Hills at Yucaipa. All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule features Coachella Valley at Palm Springs, Hemet at Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert at Victor Valley, along with other games involving Valley teams.

Several teams are looking to remain undefeated, including Indio and Desert Mirage, both of which entered the week at 2-0. The Roggin Report will have coverage of the week's games, along with the Play of the Week competition sponsored by Honda of the Desert. The winner receives $250.

In professional sports, the NBA has handed down major penalties against the Los Angeles Clippers following an 11-month investigation.

The league says the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by facilitating a no-show endorsement deal for Kawhi Leonard. The team was fined $30 million and will forfeit five first-round draft picks from 2029 through 2033.

Leonard was fined $700,000 but will not be suspended. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was suspended from all NBA activities for one year.

The penalties end the league's investigation and add another major storyline for the Clippers as the team begins a new era at its recently built arena.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.