Coachella Valley Firebirds Sign Forward Jack Randl to One-Year Contract

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed forward Jack Randl to a one-year American Hockey League contract, the team announced Thursday.

Randl, 26, joins the Firebirds after spending the 2025-26 season with the team’s ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks. The Carpentersville, Illinois, native recorded professional career highs with 49 points, including 23 goals and 26 assists, while playing in all 72 regular-season games.

Randl helped the Mavericks win the Brabham Cup as the ECHL’s regular-season champion before advancing to the Kelly Cup Final. He added 16 points, including four goals and 12 assists, during the Mavericks’ postseason run and earned ECHL Player of the Week honors twice during the regular season.

The forward has 31 career AHL regular-season games, all with the Bridgeport Islanders, recording one goal and five assists. He has also played in 91 ECHL regular-season games, totaling 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points.

Before turning professional, Randl spent five collegiate seasons between the University of Nebraska Omaha and the University of Michigan. He served as an alternate captain during each of his final two seasons at Omaha and finished his NCAA career with 94 points, including 45 goals and 49 assists, in 160 games.

Randl previously served as team captain of the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers, recording 100 points with 41 goals and 59 assists in 158 USHL games.

The Firebirds are preparing for Season Five at Acrisure Arena as the organization continues to build its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Single-game tickets are now available for Firebirds home games through Ticketmaster or the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

Fans can also find team information and updates at CVFirebirds.com.

Season Ticket Memberships are also on sale, offering benefits including 25% off select food and beverage offerings, discounted parking, priority playoff access and exclusive team events. Firebirds Season Ticket Memberships

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