Sports
Friday Night Lights: Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs Shine in Week 2
Week 2 of the 2026 Friday Night Lights season brought another exciting night of high school football across the Coachella Valley, with several teams making statements as the season continues.
Rancho Mirage stays perfect
The Rancho Mirage Rattlers continued their impressive start to the season Friday night, defeating Hemet 27-14 to improve to 3-0.
Rancho Mirage set the tone on the defensive side of the ball, consistently limiting Hemet's rushing attack. The Rattlers also came up with several big plays offensively, including a contested reception following a dropped snap that helped keep a scoring drive alive.
Quarterback Jaden Ayers then made his impact felt with his legs, helping Rancho Mirage reach the goal line.
The Rattlers converted all three of their goal-line opportunities and held on for the 27-14 victory.
With the win, Rancho Mirage remains undefeated through three games.
Palm Springs wins Valley showdown
One of the biggest games of the night took place as Palm Springs High School hosted Coachella Valley High School in a high-scoring Valley matchup.
Palm Springs quarterback Devon Session helped lead the Indians' offense, making plays both through the air and on the ground.
Session opened things up with a touchdown run before connecting with his receivers on several impressive completions along the sidelines. Two of the catches featured receivers making difficult toe-tap grabs to keep their feet in bounds.
Coachella Valley refused to go away.
Quarterback Ivan Garza helped keep the Arabs within striking distance with multiple touchdown plays, but Palm Springs ultimately held on for the victory.
The Indians came away with a 41-35 win, improving to 2-1 on the season, while Coachella Valley dropped to 0-2.
Desert Hot Springs remains unbeaten
Another team continuing to roll is the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles.
Playing at home against Rialto, quarterback Jaylen Turner once again showed his ability to extend plays and make things happen with his legs.
Turner also delivered through the air, finding an open receiver for a touchdown in the middle of the field. The Golden Eagles continued to lean on their rushing attack while making enough plays offensively to secure the win.
Desert Hot Springs defeated Rialto 21-16 to move to 3-0.
Following the game, head coach Roy Provost praised his team's progress.
"It feels like we're really starting to click. Offensively, we're getting our rhythm, defensively we're staying strong."
Provost also emphasized the depth of his roster and the importance of staying healthy as the Golden Eagles continue their undefeated start.
Week 2 scores around the Valley
Several other Coachella Valley teams were in action Friday night.
Cathedral City fell to Notre Dame, 44-16, while Desert Mirage dominated Mendez, 43-0.
Serrano defeated Xavier Prep 26-21, dropping Xavier Prep to 0-3 to start the season.
Shadow Hills fell to Yucaipa 35-14, while Indio suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Paris 34-0. The Rajahs are now 2-1.
Yucca Valley picked up a thrilling 35-30 victory over Colton.
Palm Desert was shut out by Victor Valley 43-0, while La Quinta fell to Citrus Valley 28-16.
Desert Christian Academy put together one of the night's biggest offensive performances, shutting out San Jacinto Academy 66-0.
Jaylen Turner named NBC Palm Springs Athlete of the Week
Turner's big night came after an already memorable Week 1 performance.
Last week, the Desert Hot Springs quarterback earned the top spot in the first-ever NBC Palm Springs Top Three, thanks to an impressive touchdown throw he made just before taking a sack against Xavier Prep.
This week, Turner was surprised at practice by Honda of the Desert and presented with $250 as the NBC Palm Springs Athlete of the Week.
Honda of the Desert's Michael Marcello delivered the surprise in front of the Golden Eagles team, revealing that Turner received more than 1,000 votes from the community.
Turner said the recognition meant a lot, particularly because of the support he has received from the Desert Hot Springs community.
Provost also explained why Turner deserved the honor, noting that Turner was actually responsible for calling the play that produced the spectacular Week 1 touchdown.
The Golden Eagles celebrated the quarterback's accomplishment as Turner accepted the award.
With Week 2 officially in the books, the 2026 Friday Night Lights season is heating up across the Coachella Valley.
And once again, the NBC Palm Springs Top Three will return next week, giving local fans the opportunity to recognize the best plays and performances from around the Valley.
By: Brett Rosen
September 4, 2026
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