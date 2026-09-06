Nancy Kerrigan Celebrates Desert Figure Skating Club’s 40th Anniversary

It’s not every day the Coachella Valley welcomes an Olympic figure skating icon.

Nancy Kerrigan, a multi-medalist American figure skater, was the featured guest speaker at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage as the Desert Figure Skating Club celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The celebration included a luncheon and silent auction featuring items ranging from two-night hotel stays to signed skating clothing and skates from some of the sport’s most recognizable athletes.

For Kerrigan, the event was about more than celebrating a milestone. She said it was an opportunity to reconnect with the skating community that helped her reach the highest levels of the sport.

“It’s such an honor,” Kerrigan said. “I competed so many years ago, so to still be remembered and asked to be part of something like this that represents the community of skating is an honor for me.”

She said the support of the skating community played an important role in her own career.

Desert Figure Skating Club President Sandra Schultz said having Kerrigan at the celebration also helps raise awareness of the local club and its mission of finding and supporting the next generation of skaters.

“We think her presence will help raise awareness that we’re here, that people actually have a place to skate,” Schultz said.

The club is affiliated with U.S. Figure Skating and hopes to connect more young athletes with opportunities to develop their skating careers.

Friday Night Lights Top Plays

The celebration of skating was followed by a move from the ice to the football field, with the week’s top five Friday Night Lights plays.

Desert Hot Springs senior wide receiver Jesus Valenzuela made the list for a strong catch over the middle while fighting through defensive pressure.

Palm Springs High School wide receiver Sean Meza earned another spot for a difficult catch in traffic against Coachella Valley, including an impressive toe-tap to stay in bounds.

Coachella Valley senior quarterback Ivan Garza was recognized for one of his two rushing touchdowns, using his footwork and blocking to find the end zone.

Palm Springs senior cornerback Tatum Webster made the list for a key pass breakup against Coachella Valley.

Rounding out the five was Rancho Mirage senior quarterback Kale Woody, who recovered from a fumbled snap, rolled out and delivered a deep pass to his receiver.

The five plays will be posted on social media, where viewers can vote in the comments. The top three plays will be featured during the next broadcast, with the player whose play receives the top spot winning a $250 card prize from Honda of the Desert.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.