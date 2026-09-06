Sports
Nancy Kerrigan Celebrates Desert Figure Skating Club’s 40th Anniversary
It’s not every day the Coachella Valley welcomes an Olympic figure skating icon.
Nancy Kerrigan, a multi-medalist American figure skater, was the featured guest speaker at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage as the Desert Figure Skating Club celebrated its 40th anniversary.
The celebration included a luncheon and silent auction featuring items ranging from two-night hotel stays to signed skating clothing and skates from some of the sport’s most recognizable athletes.
For Kerrigan, the event was about more than celebrating a milestone. She said it was an opportunity to reconnect with the skating community that helped her reach the highest levels of the sport.
“It’s such an honor,” Kerrigan said. “I competed so many years ago, so to still be remembered and asked to be part of something like this that represents the community of skating is an honor for me.”
She said the support of the skating community played an important role in her own career.
Desert Figure Skating Club President Sandra Schultz said having Kerrigan at the celebration also helps raise awareness of the local club and its mission of finding and supporting the next generation of skaters.
“We think her presence will help raise awareness that we’re here, that people actually have a place to skate,” Schultz said.
The club is affiliated with U.S. Figure Skating and hopes to connect more young athletes with opportunities to develop their skating careers.
Friday Night Lights Top Plays
The celebration of skating was followed by a move from the ice to the football field, with the week’s top five Friday Night Lights plays.
Desert Hot Springs senior wide receiver Jesus Valenzuela made the list for a strong catch over the middle while fighting through defensive pressure.
Palm Springs High School wide receiver Sean Meza earned another spot for a difficult catch in traffic against Coachella Valley, including an impressive toe-tap to stay in bounds.
Coachella Valley senior quarterback Ivan Garza was recognized for one of his two rushing touchdowns, using his footwork and blocking to find the end zone.
Palm Springs senior cornerback Tatum Webster made the list for a key pass breakup against Coachella Valley.
Rounding out the five was Rancho Mirage senior quarterback Kale Woody, who recovered from a fumbled snap, rolled out and delivered a deep pass to his receiver.
The five plays will be posted on social media, where viewers can vote in the comments. The top three plays will be featured during the next broadcast, with the player whose play receives the top spot winning a $250 card prize from Honda of the Desert.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Brett Rosen
September 6, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Cael Woody with the dot under pressure, 2) Tatum Webster with the pass breakup, 3) Ivan Garza with the rushing TD, 4) Sean Meza with the toe tap, or 5) Jesus. Valenzuela with the strong hands #fypage #fridaynightlights #top3 #hondaofthedesert
Me On A Plate is back! We head over to @tacquila_ps to talk to chef David Arreguin about his love of spice, being the seventh of nine children, and his drive to always follow his passion. Check it out now on our website nbcpalmsprings.com
Nearly a year after wildfires tore through Mountain Center, the scars are still visible along the Palms to Pines Highway. Now, fire crews are working to repair those burn areas and reduce the risk of flooding, erosion and mudslides when heavy rain arrives. The work includes fire-line suppression repairs, water bars and other measures designed to slow rainwater and keep burned soil from washing away. CAL FIRE Riverside County Battalion Chief Ryan Lubin says the steep terrain, dry brush and limited access continue to create challenges for mountain communities. With El Niño conditions expected to bring periods of heavy rain, officials say preparing now could help protect homes and communities from the aftermath of wildfire. The message from firefighters: preparation can save lives. Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #MountainCenter #Highway74 #PalmsToPines #CALFIRE #Wildfire WildfireRecovery FireSafety CoachellaValley SanJacintoMountains
Gas prices in Riverside County are climbing toward $6 a gallon — and that’s more than $1 higher than this time last year. A 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $86, leaving many drivers wondering how much longer they can absorb the rising cost. On this week’s Roggin Report, Fred Roggin and the panel debate how expensive gas is changing the way people travel, work and live — and why prices are so much higher here. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #GasPrices #RiversideCounty #CoachellaValley
As the Lindsay Clancy trial begins to close, discussions regarding postpartum mental health and postpartum care have began to draw attention to the level of care needed after childbirth. Maria Noble Valdez looked at this discussion locally with a mental health expert and mom here in Coachella Valley. #lindsayclancytrial #pospartum #mentalhealth #760 #nationalnews
EVEN PARKING HAS A VIP SECTION? A mall in Bakersfield is charging shoppers up to $10 a day for preferred parking spots closer to the entrance. So we had to ask: Would you pay for a better parking spot? And could paid parking eventually come to Valley malls? Fred Roggin and the panel weigh in on this week’s Roggin Report. Would you pay $10 for a prime parking spot? #RogginReport #FredRoggin #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Parking
📞 Call 760.466.0800 or visit DAPHealth.org to schedule your appointment today! Flu viruses change every year, and getting vaccinated is the best way to strengthen your immune system, lower the risk of severe illness or hospitalization, and protect your loved ones. Sponsored by: DAP Health
A wedding day they’ll never forget. 💍🌊 A couple in the Philippines refused to let monsoon flooding wash away their special day — exchanging vows while standing waist-deep in floodwaters. Talk about making a splash on your wedding day! #WeddingDay #Philippines #Flooding #Monsoon #Wedding #Love #NBCPalmSprings
Idyllwild’s Mayor Max III is turning four! Yes, you read that right — Idyllwild has a canine mayor, and Mayor Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller III is celebrating his fourth birthday this week. Max is part of a tradition that began in 2012, when the mountain community first elected a dog as mayor. His “campaign donations”? Belly rubs and dog treats. Mayor Max’s birthday celebration is happening Saturday, September 5, at Mountain Paws in Idyllwild, and the community is invited. Come celebrate the mayor — and maybe bring a treat. #NBCPalmSprings #Idyllwild #MayorMax #MayorMaxIII #PalmSprings CoachellaValley DogsOfInstagram DogMayor CaliforniaNews
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry