Sports
Desert Hot Springs’ Jesus Valenzuela Takes No. 1 Spot in NBC Palm Springs Top 3 Plays
The latest week of Friday Night Lights delivered plenty of big scores, close games and spectacular plays across the Coachella Valley — and now the fans have spoken.
The latest NBC Palm Springs Top 3 Plays of the Week.
Taking the No. 3 spot is Palm Springs High School senior wide receiver Sean Meza, who made an impressive toe-tap catch along the sideline.
Meza showed tremendous patience as he waited for his quarterback to scramble outside the pocket before making the grab. The catch also showcased his concentration, keeping his eyes on the football through traffic while displaying the body control needed to stay in bounds.
At No. 2 is Rancho Mirage starting quarterback Cael Woody.
Woody's play began with a fumbled snap, but rather than giving up on the play, he quickly recovered the football and rolled outside the pocket. Instead of scrambling for a few yards or throwing the ball away, Woody kept his eyes downfield and delivered a perfectly placed pass to his wide receiver.
The big-time throw helped continue an important drive for the Rattlers, who remained undefeated on the season.
And taking the No. 1 spot is Desert Hot Springs wide receiver Jesus Valenzuela.
Valenzuela ran a beautiful route across the middle of the field before making an impressive catch in traffic. What stood out most was his hand strength, as he was able to secure the football while battling defenders and maintain possession in the end zone.
The play helped the Golden Eagles remain undefeated at 3-0 and earned Valenzuela the latest Play of the Week honor.
Desert Hot Springs had a particularly strong showing this week, landing two spots across the Top Five Plays and Top 3 Plays.
Valenzuela will also receive a visit from the crew at Honda the Desert as part of his Play of the Week recognition.
Congratulations go out to everyone who made the Top Five Plays and the NBC Palm Springs Top 3.
And if your school, teammates, friends or family members want to see their favorite play reach the Top 3 — or even claim the No. 1 spot — the message is simple: vote.
With fan voting helping determine the rankings, every vote can make a difference. Desert Hot Springs currently has the top spot, but the question heading into next week is whether the Golden Eagles can defend their title or if another school will make the play that knocks them off the top.
By: Brett Rosen
September 7, 2026
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