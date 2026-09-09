Sports
Seahawks Host Patriots in Super Bowl Rematch to Open NFL Season
The NFL season begins Thursday night with a Super Bowl rematch as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at Lumen Field.
The two teams last met in February, when Seattle defeated New England 29-13 to win the Super Bowl. Now, the Patriots have a chance to start the new season against the same team that ended their championship hopes.
The game is also a celebration in Seattle, where the Seahawks will raise a second championship banner at Lumen Field before beginning their pursuit of another title.
The excitement surrounding the season opener comes after a summer in which Seattle hosted World Cup matches, giving the city another major sports event to rally around.
Seahawks fans are expecting a loud atmosphere inside Lumen Field, with the team’s famous “12th Man” support once again expected to play a role.
“It’s been a historical part for 50 years now of the franchise to have that kind of an extra benefit that comes from having the noise generated by the support from the fans,” a Seahawks representative said.
New England enters the game looking for a different result after last season’s Super Bowl loss. The Patriots acknowledge they will need to play and coach better to have a chance in Seattle’s environment.
The Seahawks are also entering the season with changes of their own. Running back Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP, is no longer with the team, meaning Seattle will have a different look as it begins its title defense.
Seattle’s coaching staff says it will not simply rely on the game plan used against New England in the Super Bowl.
“For us to dust off the last game plan and to say that’s what we’re going to run is overly irresponsible,” the Seahawks said.
The season-opening matchup is scheduled for Thursday night, with NBC Palm Springs’ pregame presentation beginning at 4 p.m.
The game will follow, bringing the Super Bowl rematch back to the field less than seven months after Seattle’s championship victory.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2026
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