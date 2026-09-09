The Coachella Valley Firebirds Get A New Center Ice Logo

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are getting ready to hit the ice for their fifth season, and the team is making moves both on and off the ice.

The Firebirds have signed forward Ryan Lautenbach to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Lautenbach spent the 2025-26 season with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers, where he recorded 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points in 45 regular-season games.

The forward also made his professional AHL debut with the San Diego Gulls at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Now, Lautenbach will join a Firebirds team looking to make another deep postseason run in its fifth year.

The franchise is also celebrating the milestone with a new fifth-season logo. While the iconic Firebird remains at the center of the design, there are several details that make this year's logo unique.

The years 2022 and 2027 are featured in the logo, marking the beginning of the franchise and its upcoming fifth season. The letters "CVF" still stand for Coachella Valley Firebirds, but the V is larger, representing the Roman numeral for five.

The Firebirds' fifth season is another milestone for an organization that has quickly established itself as one of the AHL's top destinations.

The team's longtime voice, Evan Pivnik, reflected on the growth of the organization and what fans can expect this season.

Pivnik said the Firebirds have developed into a successful organization both on and off the ice, becoming a destination where players want to play, live and eventually make the Coachella Valley their home.

On the ice, expectations remain high. Pivnick expects the Firebirds to have a similar look to last year's team, with returning players bringing another year of experience to the lineup.

With preseason approaching, the wait for the new season is nearly over. The Firebirds' opening night is scheduled for Friday, October 2.

And while hockey season is right around the corner, there's plenty more happening across the Coachella Valley sports scene.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2027 BNP Paribas Open, with single-session tickets, daily doubles tickets and full-tournament series packages available to the public. Travel packages are also available, including options that combine multiple tournament sessions with hotel stays.

The tournament returns to Indian Wells Tennis Garden from February 28 through March 14, 2027.

Between the Firebirds' fifth season, the WTA Finals, the arrival of the Coachella Valley Lakers and the return of the BNP Paribas Open, the Coachella Valley is once again preparing for a busy stretch of sports.

For local sports fans, there is plenty to look forward to as another exciting season gets underway.