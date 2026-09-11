Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe Make US Open History With Semifinal

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are set to make US Open history Friday when they meet in the men’s singles semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The matchup is the first US Open men’s singles semifinal between two Black American men. The winner will also become the first Black American man to reach a Grand Slam men’s singles final since MaliVai Washington reached the 1996 Wimbledon final.

The milestone comes more than 50 years after Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Grand Slam singles title. Ashe won the 1968 US Open and later captured the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.

Ashe remains the only Black American man to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Washington, who lost the 1996 Wimbledon final to Richard Krajicek, told CNN that he is ready for Shelton or Tiafoe to move beyond the historical comparisons that have followed Black American players.

“I look forward to the day when, ‘Oh, Ben Shelton won another major. Frances Tiafoe won another major,’ and that’s the story,” Washington said.

The two Americans have taken different paths to the semifinal.

Tiafoe, 28, was a highly ranked junior who turned professional after his junior career. Shelton, 23, played college tennis at the University of Florida before turning pro.

Both have already reached US Open semifinals in previous years, but neither has advanced to a Grand Slam final. Shelton reached the US Open semifinals in 2023, while Tiafoe reached the semifinals in 2022 and 2024.

Shelton reached this year's semifinal by defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal that ended at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish in US Open history.

Tiafoe rallied from two sets down to defeat fellow American Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) and reach the semifinals.

The Americans have played four times previously, with Shelton holding a 3-1 advantage. They have split their two US Open meetings, with Shelton winning their 2023 quarterfinal and Tiafoe winning their 2024 third-round match.

The semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The winner will advance to Sunday’s US Open final and have an opportunity to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open.

For young Black tennis players watching, the significance extends beyond one match.

MaliVai Washington now runs a youth foundation that uses tennis, life skills and financial literacy programs to work with young people. Other players and coaches interviewed by CNN said seeing Shelton and Tiafoe competing on one of tennis' biggest stages could help make the professional path feel more attainable for the next generation.

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