Cathedral City, Xavier Prep Meet in Week 4 Friday Night Lights Matchup

Friday Night Lights Week 4 brings another Coachella Valley matchup Friday as the Cathedral City High School Lions host the Xavier Prep Saints at 7 p.m.

Cathedral City enters the game at 1-2 after a tough 44-16 loss to Notre Dame last week. The Lions opened the season with a loss to Santa Rosa Academy before earning their first victory against San Bernardino.

Xavier Prep is still searching for its first win after opening the season 0-3. The Saints lost to Rim of the World and Desert Hot Springs before falling 26-21 to Serrano last week.

Among the players to watch for Cathedral City is senior Trace Vargas, who leads the Lions in both rushing and receiving yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Angel Jacobo also has a passing touchdown this season, while sophomore Annias Eugene has been a defensive contributor.

For Xavier Prep, freshman quarterback and safety Luke Meraz leads the Saints in passing and rushing. Senior Kingston Pellum leads the team in receiving and has an interception, while senior Joe Mejia is the team's leading receiver in total yards. Junior Santino Cannone leads Xavier Prep in tackles, and senior Jacob Vann has two sacks.

The game also carries significance beyond the football field. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and the teams are expected to participate in moments of silence and ceremonies honoring the nearly 3,000 people who were killed.

The extreme Coachella Valley heat is another factor heading into kickoff. Players and coaches will have to manage the conditions throughout the game.

Cathedral City head coach Richard Lee has emphasized the youth of his varsity roster, with many freshmen and sophomores gaining experience against a challenging early-season schedule.

NBC Palm Springs reporters Tim O’Brien and Brett Rosen are at Cathedral City High School for Friday Night Lights coverage. The station is covering five games throughout the Coachella Valley, with reports throughout the evening.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.