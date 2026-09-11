Coachella Valley Firebirds Sign Defenseman Aidan Fulp to One-Year Contract

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have added another defenseman ahead of their milestone fifth season, signing Aidan Fulp to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Fulp, 26, spent the 2025-26 season between the AHL’s Rochester Americans and ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen. The Westfield, Indiana, native recorded three assists in 21 games with Rochester and added 18 points, including three goals and 15 assists, in 24 games with Jacksonville.

Fulp was also selected to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman has played 105 career AHL regular-season games with Rochester and the Bridgeport Islanders, recording one goal and 15 assists for 16 points.

Fulp spent two full seasons with Bridgeport from 2023 through 2025 after joining the Islanders organization following his college career.

Before turning professional, Fulp played three seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020 to 2023. He recorded 38 points, including four goals and 34 assists, in 97 games.

During his senior season, Fulp served as an alternate captain and helped the Broncos reach the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. He was also a finalist for NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year.

Fulp earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors during all three seasons at Western Michigan and was named a College Sports Communicators Second Team Academic All-American following the 2022-23 season.

He previously spent three seasons playing for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The Firebirds are preparing to open their fifth season on October 2 at Acrisure Arena against the Ontario Reign in the Home Opener presented by Acrisure.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are now available through Ticketmaster and the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.