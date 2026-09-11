Sports
What It Takes to Be a Big-Time College Football Quarterback
Being a big-time college football quarterback means more than throwing touchdowns.
The position comes with constant scrutiny, enormous expectations and a level of attention that can follow players everywhere, from the football field to the classroom and even casual conversations about how they spend their free time.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning experienced a glimpse of that reality during SEC media day this summer when a question about his offseason golf plans turned into a discussion about the end of football season.
Manning, who plays golf regularly in the offseason, said he expected to stop playing once preseason workouts began and return to the course when the football season ended.
The exchange illustrated the microscope surrounding college quarterbacks, where even offhand comments can become part of the conversation surrounding a player.
“People say good things about you when you win and bad things about you when you lose,” Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin said. “Actually, sometimes they say bad things about you when you win, too.”
Manning and Sayin are preparing to face each other in a top-five rematch this weekend. When Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7 in 2025, Manning was widely criticized while Sayin appeared to be emerging as the quarterback who could lead the Buckeyes to another national championship.
Neither storyline played out exactly as expected.
Manning improved throughout the season, finishing with 376 total yards and four touchdowns against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning for maintaining his focus despite the criticism.
Sayin, meanwhile, struggled late in the season as Ohio State fell in the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff.
Manning said the outside discussion can provide additional motivation.
“Everyone has an opinion, and people are paid to talk in the media,” he said. “I’m controlling the controllables, but it probably lights a little bit of a fire in me.”
Author and ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, who examined the quarterback position in his book “American Kings,” describes the job as uniquely American because of the number of responsibilities placed on the player.
Quarterbacks are expected to lead their teams, handle media attention, absorb criticism and perform under pressure.
The path to becoming a starting quarterback can also vary dramatically.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss began at Division II Ferris State before transferring to the SEC. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah began at Tulane, transferred to Duke and then moved to Miami.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer dealt with a throwing-hand injury last season that affected both his performance and confidence. After returning from the injury, he struggled during October before opening this season with 225 passing yards and three touchdowns against UTEP.
The position also creates a connection across generations.
Mateer recently studied film of former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw, focusing on his aggressive style and willingness to make difficult throws. Bradshaw later watched Mateer play from the sideline in Oklahoma's season opener.
Despite the pressure, the appeal of the position remains powerful. Quarterbacks are often among the most recognizable players on campus, with the opportunity to compete for championships, national awards and professional careers.
For players like Manning, Sayin, Mateer and Chambliss, the challenge is learning to manage everything that comes with being the person under center.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 11, 2026
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