Five Jaw-Dropping Plays Compete for NBC Palm Springs’ Top Play of the Week

It may not have been the strongest week for Coachella Valley high school football, with just two Valley teams picking up wins, but there was no shortage of highlight-reel plays.

Five of the best plays from this week’s Friday Night Lights action are now up for the NBC Palm Springs Top Play of the Week fan vote.

Leading off is La Quinta High School’s Caleb Hartwell, who made something out of a bad snap on a field-goal attempt. Hartwell picked up the ball, rolled out under pressure and delivered a perfectly placed pass into the end zone despite a defender in his face.

Xavier Prep senior Kingston Pellum also made his presence felt against Cathedral City. Pellum intercepted a pass and then showed off his speed and agility, cutting back multiple times before taking the interception all the way to the end zone for a pick-six.

Palm Desert sophomore linebacker Cade Pinon earned another spot after making a huge defensive play against Yucaipa. As the quarterback attempted to escape the pressure and scramble away, Pinon used his speed to track him down and deliver a big sack. Palm Desert would go on to win the game.

Palm Springs running back Marcus Kennedy showed off his receiving ability with a big touchdown catch. Kennedy hauled in an out route, turned upfield toward the outside corner and eventually found the end zone.

Rounding out the five is Xavier Prep senior running back Sterling Conley. Conley displayed patience behind his blockers, waited for the opening and then burst through for a 30-plus-yard rushing touchdown.

Now, it’s up to the fans to decide which play deserves the top spot.

Voting is taking place on the NBC Palm Springs social media pages at @NBCPalmSprings. The player who receives the most votes will be named the Top Play of the Week and earn a $250 cash prize, courtesy of Honda of the Desert.

Fans can vote for their favorite player, school, friends and family as the Coachella Valley decides which highlight takes the crown.