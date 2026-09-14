Firebirds to host season 5 launch party on Thursday, September 24 at the Berger Foundation Iceplex

The Countdown to Puck Drop is on!

Season 5 is almost here, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds are inviting fans to celebrate at the Firebirds Season 5 Launch Party on Thursday, September 24 at the Berger Foundation Iceplex. The evening brings Firebirds fans together for a night of skating, entertainment, special appearances, brand-new Season 5 merchandise, and more as the countdown to Firebirds’ hockey begins.





The Season 5 Launch Party will take place from 6:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. and feature activities for fans of all ages. Fans are invited to skate where the Firebirds train at Berger Foundation Iceplex, take slap shots at the interactive inflatable puck shoot, sport custom face painting designs, sample local food vendors all to the background of a live DJ spinning Season 5 hype tunes, and spend the evening celebrating with fellow Firebirds fans.





The celebration will showcase familiar Firebirds personalities including the hottest mascot in the AHL, Fuego, Gino LaMont, Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr and other special guests.





Gear up for the new season at the Firebirds Team Store featuring new Season 5 merchandise and limited-edition gear.





Admission to the Season 5 Launch Party is $25 per person and includes two complimentary tickets to the Firebirds' preseason game against the Ontario Reign on Sunday, September 27. Don’t miss your chance to get the hottest ticket in town when the Firebirds open the 2026-27 Season on October 2. Tickets are on sale now and will be available at the Ticketmaster Box Office (no online fees) during the Launch Party event. Fans who purchase tickets on-site during the Season 5 Launch Party on September 24 will receive a FREE Firebirds gift.