Kraken Ready To Get Back To Work As Camp Opens This Week

The puck is about to drop on a new season, and the Seattle Kraken will officially open training camp this week with plenty of questions — and plenty of opportunity.

The Kraken open their regular training camp Thursday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

And while training camp is always about getting players back into game shape, this year feels particularly important for Seattle.

The Kraken are coming off a season in which they failed to reach the playoffs, and now enter the 2026-27 campaign looking to turn potential into results.

One of the biggest storylines will be watching how the roster comes together.

Seattle has made changes throughout the organization during the offseason, including additions to the hockey operations and coaching staffs. General manager Jason Botterill has reshaped parts of the organization

with the goal of getting more out of the roster.

The Kraken's prospects have already gotten a head start, with rookie camp and this weekend's Prospects Showcase against Vancouver giving some of Seattle's future NHL players a chance to make an impression. Seattle split the two games, winning the opener 7-3 before dropping the second game.

Among the prospects generating attention are forwards such as Jagger Firkus, Julius Miettinen and Jake O'Brien, along with defenseman Ty Nelson.

Training camp means NHL veterans are back, roster spots are at stake and coaching decisions begin to take shape.

And one player worth watching closely is Shane Wright.

The former fourth-overall pick enters camp with plenty to prove. After an offseason in which a potential trade never materialized, Wright arrives at camp with his future in Seattle still a major storyline.

There is also a sense of urgency because there isn't much time for teams to ease into the regular season.

The NHL has shortened the Kraken's preseason schedule to just four games, putting even more importance on every practice and preseason opportunity. Seattle's regular-season opener is October 1.

For Kraken fans, that means the next couple of weeks should provide the first real glimpse at what this team can become.

Who earns a spot?

Which young players force their way into the lineup?

Can the Kraken get more offensive production?

And perhaps most importantly — does this finally look like a team capable of getting back into the Stanley Cup Playoff conversation?

Those answers won't come all at once.

But they start Thursday, when the Kraken hit the ice for training camp and the road to the 2026-27 season officially begins.