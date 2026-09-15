APGA completes first round at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage

The Advocates Professional Golf Association is hosting the first of three tournaments this fall as a part of the Farmers Insurance Fall Series.

The first event this week at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage on the Pete Dye Challenge Course.

Tuesday's first round saw Jonathan Larson atop the leaderboard with a seven-under par, followed by Kevin Hall at five-under and Jonathan Yoshihiro at four-under.

The final round will be played on Wednesday with the opening tee time just after 7 a.m.