APGA Tour Veteran Kevin Hall Wins Inaugural Farmers Insurance Fall Series Event at Mission Hills.

Cincinnati native Hall wins his ninth APGA Tour title in kicking off the three-event APGA Farmers Insurance® Fall Series. The 36-hole stroke play event was held on the Pete Dye Challenge Course and Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

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