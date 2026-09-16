Kraken Report To Camp With Rich Prospect Pipeline

The Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League will hit the ice this week with a rich pipeline of prospects, including Ty Nelson, who was given the 'C' on his sweater during rookie camp.



Firebirds' head coach Derek Laxdal spoke on the decision to give Nelson the leadership role. Ty Nelson also reacted to the honor and what it meant to him.

Tim O'Brien has more from the Agua Caliente Casinos Sports Desk.