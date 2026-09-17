High School Football Rivalries Highlight Week 4 Matchups

The Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles are preparing for a local rivalry matchup against the Rancho Mirage Rattlers in Week 4 of the high school football season.

Desert Hot Springs head coach Roy Provost said last week's loss provided the team with an opportunity to learn and respond to adversity.

Provost said the team reviewed game film and focused on correcting mistakes, particularly after the Golden Eagles found themselves out of position on defense and struggled to maintain momentum on offense.

The team will also rely on senior quarterback Jaylen Turner, who has been the starting quarterback since his sophomore year. Provost said Turner has developed a strong understanding of the offense and has earned the trust to recognize plays and make adjustments.

Provost also reflected on the growth of the program and the senior class, many of whom he has coached since they were freshmen.

He said the program also has a strong group of younger players, including roughly 48 to 50 players on the junior varsity team, giving the Golden Eagles optimism for the future.

Desert Hot Springs faces Rancho Mirage tonight, while Xavier Prep takes on Yucca Valley.