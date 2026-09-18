Desert Mirage Rams Look to Stay Undefeated as Coachella Valley Lakers Near Debut

The Desert Mirage Rams are looking to keep their perfect record intact Friday night as the 2026 Friday Night Lights season continues across the Coachella Valley.

Desert Mirage enters the game 3-0, one of the better starts in program history, and is looking to continue building momentum toward a potential league title and postseason appearance.

Brett Rosen said the Rams' success has started in the trenches, with strong play from both the offensive and defensive lines.

Defensively, Angel Avila has been a key contributor. Rosen said Avila leads the team in tackles and sacks, already recording three sacks through the first three games of the season.

The Rams will look to continue getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks while also giving their own quarterback time to operate and establishing the running game.

Head coach Jesus Felipe was also scheduled to speak with NBC Palm Springs during Friday night’s coverage.

While the high school football season continues, professional basketball is also coming to the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley Lakers have named Alex Sedry as the first head coach in franchise history, according to the broadcast. Sedry has been part of the Lakers organization for the past six years and has experience as an assistant with professional teams and in other leagues.

The new team is preparing for its inaugural season at Acrisure Arena, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 6. The schedule includes 24 home games running from November through March.

The arrival of the Lakers gives Coachella Valley another professional sports team alongside the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Rosen also noted the possibility that Los Angeles Lakers players could eventually make appearances in the Valley, whether for rehabilitation or other reasons, adding another potential connection between the NBA team and its G League affiliate.

Back on the high school field, Desert Mirage is one of five Valley teams playing at home Friday night. NBC Palm Springs will have coverage throughout the evening, including a recap of the night’s games during Friday Night Lights at 11 p.m.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.