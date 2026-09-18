Friday Night Lights: DCA, Palm Desert and Indio Pick Up Big Wins as Valley Football Action Continues

Week 4 of Friday Night Lights brought another packed night of high school football across the Coachella Valley, with five Valley teams hosting games.

First up was Desert Christian Academy hosting Cathedral City. DCA wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Eusebio Gallo returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown just 10 seconds into the game.

From there, DCA's defense continued to make life difficult for Cathedral City, while the run game helped open up the offense. The Conquerors eventually pulled away for a 66-12 victory.

Over in Palm Desert, the Aztecs faced Redlands in what started as a defensive battle. Palm Desert's defensive line created pressure early, including a sack that led to a fumble forced by Angel Silva.

The defensive effort helped set up the Aztecs' offense, and Palm Desert's rushing attack took over. A 25-yard touchdown run helped the Aztecs pull away as Palm Desert cruised to a 42-6 win over Redlands.

Indio also put together a strong defensive performance against San Gorgonio. Rajahs kicker Diego Manzano connected on a 27-plus-yard field goal, while Indio's rushing attack continued to find success throughout the game.

Indio's defense never allowed San Gregorio to find the end zone, and the Rajahs earned a 28-0 shutout victory.

La Quinta hosted El Centro in another defensive matchup. El Centro's quarterback found the outside and reached the pylon for a touchdown, while the defense came up with several key stops against the Blackhawks.

La Quinta attempted to mount a comeback, but El Centro held on for a 14-7 victory.

Finally, Desert Mirage was looking to make school history by starting the season 4-0. The Rams faced a tough Whittier Christian team, which struck first.

Desert Mirage's rushing attack continued to produce, with three different running backs finding the end zone, but the Rams couldn't complete the comeback. Whittier Christian handed Desert Mirage its first loss of the season, 42-22.

Elsewhere around the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs fell to Ukaipa 58-14, while Rancho Mirage defeated Desert Hot Springs 22-16. Yucca Valley also picked up its first win of the season, defeating Xavier Prep 23-8.

The week also featured the latest NBC Palm Springs Play of the Week winner. Palm Desert Aztecs defensive standout Cade Pinon took the top spot after his impressive sack received more than 12,000 votes.

Honda of the Desert surprised Pinon at Palm Desert High School to present him with a $250 Athlete of the Week prize.

Pinon said his motivation comes from showing up for his teammates and helping the Aztecs compete for a league championship.

Palm Desert head coach Rudy Forty also praised Pinon, noting that the team will have him for another two years.

Congratulations to Cade Pinon on earning Play of the Week honors. And don't forget to vote on the NBC Palm Springs Instagram for this week's top plays as the next Top Three is set to be revealed.