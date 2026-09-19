Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike After 20 Years to Join Sportswear Brand On

French football star Kylian Mbappé has signed a new sponsorship deal with Swiss sportswear company On, ending a relationship with Nike that lasted roughly 20 years.

On announced Friday that Mbappé will become a global ambassador and work directly with the company’s product teams on footwear and apparel. The partnership marks On’s expansion into football, a market long dominated by Nike and Adidas.

Mbappé, who plays forward for Real Madrid, will bring his experience to the development and testing of future football products. On is using its LightSpray technology, a manufacturing process that uses robots to create footwear, as part of its entry into the sport. The company plans to release its first football boots in 2027.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed, although On confirmed that the agreement includes both cash and equity components. Reuters reported that Mbappé will become a shareholder in the company.

On was founded in Switzerland in 2010 and initially built its business around running footwear before expanding into other sports, including tennis and training. Tennis star Roger Federer became an investor in the company in 2019.

Mbappé's move gives On one of football's most recognizable players as it enters a category where Nike, Adidas and other established brands already compete for athletes and consumers.

The company is also building a football leadership team around former French star Thierry Henry, who has been named On’s director of football. Swiss player Sydney Schertenleib, who plays for FC Barcelona’s women’s team, is also part of the company’s football initiative.

Nike has faced several high-profile changes in its football business. Mbappé’s departure follows other athlete sponsorship shifts as the company works to revive growth under CEO Elliott Hill. Reuters reported that Nike shares have faced pressure this year, while On has been expanding beyond its original running-focused business.

For On, the partnership represents a major step into football. Mbappé will be involved not only as an ambassador but also in developing and testing the products the company plans to bring to the market.

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