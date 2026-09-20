Friday Night Lights Week 4: Five Valley Football Plays Compete for NBC Palm Springs Top Play

Week four of Friday Night Lights had it all — games that came down to the wire, blowouts and, of course, plenty of big plays.

Five of the best moments from this week's games have been selected for the NBC Palm Springs Top Five. The plays are not ranked in order and will compete for a chance to make the NBC Top Three through fan voting.

First up is Indio High School quarterback Damian Durinzi.

Durinzi drops back looking for an open receiver, but when nothing develops, he takes matters into his own hands. He scrambles out of the pocket, makes several defenders miss and races toward the sideline before turning on the jets for a 50-plus-yard rushing touchdown.

Next is Desert Christian Academy senior quarterback Mario Gallo, who delivered a perfectly placed pass against the Cathedral City defense.

Gallo stays composed in the pocket, steps back and finds his receiver for a 25-plus-yard touchdown pass. Cathedral City's defensive back was in excellent position and played the ball without committing a penalty, but Gallo's throw was placed perfectly in the receiver's hands for the score.

We then head to Yucca Valley, where quarterback Keymorie Rogers made a big-time play under pressure against Xavier Prep.

With the defense closing in, Rogers rolls out of the pocket without panicking. Instead of throwing the ball away or scrambling for the sideline, he delivers a perfect pass on the run to his receiver for a 20-plus-yard touchdown.

Another standout play came from Desert Christian Academy kickoff returner and wide receiver Eusebio Gallo.

On the very first play of the game, Gallo fielded the kickoff and immediately took off. Rather than running toward the sideline, he stayed behind his blockers, made several defenders miss and raced downfield for a 60-plus-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The return immediately set the tone for Desert Christian Academy and gave the team an explosive start.

And finally, Silias Bloodworth came up with one of the biggest defensive plays of the week.

Bloodworth spotted the fumble, scooped up the loose ball and took it all the way to the end zone for a 70-plus-yard scoop-and-score. The game remained extremely tight, and Bloodworth's touchdown ended up being the only touchdown scored by either team.

Congratulations to all five players who made this week's Top Five.

The plays will be posted on @NBCPalmSprings social media, where fans can vote for which play deserves to make the NBC Top Three.

And remember, the player whose play receives the most votes will win a $250 prize from our friends at Honda of the Desert.