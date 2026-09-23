Firebirds Hit The Ice For The First Day Of Training Camp

The Coachella Valley Firebirds hit the ice this morning for the first day of training camp to begin the fifth season in franchise history.

A team that made it to the Pacific Division Finals last season will run it back with essentially the same team ahead of the 2026-2027 campaign. Head Coach Derek Laxdal met with the media today and is excited about the potential of this team and having another year to develop some of the Kraken's top prospects.

Veteran leadership will play a huge role in this year's squad with John Hayden, Mitchell Stephens and Gustav Olofsson all back in the Valley.

Tim O'Brien has more from the Agua Caliente Casinos Sports Desk.