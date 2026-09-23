Xavier Prep Ice Hockey To Host First Home Game on Saturday

The puck is about to drop on a new chapter in Xavier College Preparatory High School athletics.

The Xavier Prep Saints will make history Saturday when they take the ice for their first-ever home hockey game at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.

After spending time building the program and competing on the road, the Saints will finally have the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd — bringing high school hockey to the Coachella Valley in a way the program hopes will become a tradition.

For the players, Saturday represents much more than another game on the schedule.

It's a milestone.

The Berger Foundation Iceplex has become a home for hockey in the Coachella Valley, and now Xavier Prep will add its name to that growing hockey community.

The Saints will have the chance to showcase their program in front of family, friends, students and local hockey fans, while creating a memory that will be part of Xavier Prep history for years to come.

And when the puck drops Saturday, Xavier Prep will officially open a new chapter in its hockey history — one that begins at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.