Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds launch fifth season with fan celebration
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are officially launching their fifth season, with fans gathering Thursday night at the Berger Foundation Iceplex for a celebration ahead of another year of professional hockey in the desert.
The Season 5 launch party features food, music, face painting and opportunities for fans to meet Firebirds players.
The Firebirds Fan Zone is also part of the celebration, with longtime supporters reflecting on how quickly the team has become part of the Coachella Valley community.
Fan Zone members David and Kyle said five seasons of hockey have created traditions that did not exist when the team first arrived.
One example is the strong reaction from fans to “Country Rose,” a song that has become closely associated with the Firebirds’ home games.
Fans are also becoming more familiar with the game itself, including when to rally behind the team during situations such as the penalty kill.
The team is entering its fifth season with several familiar players returning.
Among them are Ty Nelson and Jagger Firkus, who are entering their third years with the team, according to the Fan Zone.
Logan Morrison is also returning after scoring 29 goals last season, raising expectations for another strong offensive year.
The launch party includes tamales, a DJ, face painting and other activities, along with opportunities to meet players including Nathan Villeneuve, Ryder Evans and Alexis Blanchard.
The celebration comes as the Firebirds prepare to begin another season in the Coachella Valley, where hockey has developed a growing following since the team's arrival.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Tim O'Brien
September 24, 2026
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