Firebirds Launch Season Five With Community Celebration Tonight

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are officially launching their fifth season, with fans invited to celebrate Thursday night at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.

The team's season five launch party begins at 6 p.m. and will feature skating, player appearances, autographs, giveaways, food, music and other activities.

Gino LaMont, host of Hockey Night Coachella Valley, joined NBC Palm Springs Sports' Tim O'Brien at the Iceplex to kick off the new season and unveil the Firebirds' season five logo.

LaMont presented O'Brien with the first season five logo T-shirt. The new logo will also be featured at center ice when the Firebirds play their first home game Oct. 2.

Fans attending the Oct. 2 home opener will also receive a new "Jersey Scarf" as a giveaway.

Thursday night's launch party will include skating, player appearances and autograph opportunities. Fans who make a $25 purchase will receive two tickets to the preseason game, according to the team.

Food will also be available from Painted Dough, My Girl Coffee and tamale vendors. DJs, outdoor activities and a ball hockey activation are also planned.

Several Firebirds players are expected to attend, along with LaMont, the team's broadcast voice Evan Pivnick, Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr and the team's mascot, Fuego.

The Firebirds will also hold an open practice Friday at 11 a.m. at the Berger Foundation Iceplex, featuring a blue-versus-white scrimmage.

The upcoming season marks the Firebirds' fifth in the Coachella Valley. LaMont said the community has embraced the team since its arrival in the desert.

O'Brien also highlighted the team's young roster, noting that the Firebirds were the youngest team in the league last season and remain the youngest team this year. The team made a deep playoff run last season.

The Firebirds will officially open their regular-season home schedule Oct. 2.

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