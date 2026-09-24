Sports
Firebirds newcomer Alexis Bernier ready to make impact in Coachella Valley
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are celebrating the start of their fifth season, and one of the team's newest players is getting settled in the desert.
Defenseman Alexis Bernier joined the Firebirds for the upcoming season and said he is already enjoying his new home.
“I love it,” Bernier said. “It’s so nice, the weather. I’m a big golf guy, too, so the golf courses are amazing.”
Bernier is joining a Firebirds team coming off a successful season and one that has been known for its young roster.
For the young defenseman, joining a close-knit locker room with returning players is an opportunity to build confidence and learn from the team's previous success.
“They did a super good job last year,” Bernier said. “For me, as a young guy, they have confidence in the younger guys. So for me, it’s just a booster of confidence.”
Bernier also described the type of player Firebirds fans can expect to see on the ice.
He said he is a defenseman who likes to play a physical style and take care of things in his own zone.
“I like to play a physical game, really good in my zone,” Bernier said. “Shutdown defenseman, if I can use the term.”
Bernier said his focus will be on doing whatever he can to help the team win and handling the small details each night.
The Firebirds celebrated the start of Season 5 Thursday at the Berger Foundation Iceplex with a launch party featuring food, drinks, music, skating and opportunities for fans to meet players.
Bernier was among the players taking part in the celebration as the Firebirds prepare to begin another season in the Coachella Valley.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Tim O'Brien
September 24, 2026
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