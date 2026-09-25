Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds Prepare for Season Five With Home Opener Set for Oct. 2
Coachella Valley Firebirds Prepare for Season Five With Home Opener Set for Oct. 2
PALM DESERT, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds are getting ready to drop the puck on season five, with the team's home opener just around the corner.
The Firebirds will open their home schedule Oct. 2 at Acrisure Arena, but fans got an early look at the team Friday during a special scrimmage at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.
NBC Palm Springs Sports Director Tim O'Brien was at the Iceplex as the Firebirds continued preparations for the upcoming season.
The team returns much of the same core that helped deliver a successful season last year.
"It's essentially the same team from last year," O'Brien said. "A team that had a whole lot of success last season."
The Firebirds were the youngest team in the American Hockey League last season, but O'Brien said the players never used their age as an excuse.
Instead, the team developed a reputation for playing with speed, strength and physicality.
Now, the returning players are a year older and more experienced.
"They're one year older, they're one year stronger, they're one year faster," O'Brien said.
New Faces Competing for Roster Spots
While much of the Firebirds' core remains intact, several new players are competing for spots on this year's roster.
O'Brien said there are roughly three or four roster positions still available.
Among the players to watch is Julius Miettinen, a Finnish first-round draft pick who brings speed and power to the lineup.
Another newcomer is defenseman Alexey Bernier, a Montreal native who O'Brien said brings an offensive-minded element to his defensive game.
Fans at Friday's scrimmage also saw several familiar faces, including Tyson Jugnauth, Caden Hamill, Ian McKinnon and Justin Janicki.
J.R. Avon, who had a standout season with the Firebirds last year, scored the first goal of Friday's scrimmage.
Fans Get an Early Look at the Team
About 100 fans attended the scrimmage, giving local supporters a chance to watch the Firebirds prepare for the upcoming season.
For some families, the event also offered a chance to introduce younger fans to professional hockey.
O'Brien noted that some parents even brought their children out of school early to watch the team.
"It's not often you get to come into an arena and watch some NHL talent for free," O'Brien said.
The Firebirds will continue preparing for their fifth season before hosting their home opener Oct. 2 at Acrisure Arena.
The team is looking to build on last season's success with a roster that combines returning players with a group of newcomers competing for their opportunity.
More from the Firebirds' training camp, including comments from head coach Derek Laxdal, will air Friday evening on NBC Palm Springs at 5 and 6 p.m.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
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Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!