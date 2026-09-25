Coachella Valley High School Wins Bell Game as Friday Night Lights Delivers Another Action-Packed Week

Another week of Friday Night Lights brought rivalry football, big plays and plenty of action across the Coachella Valley.

The featured matchup was the Bell Game, with Coachella Valley High School hosting Indio High School. Coachella Valley was searching for its first win of the season, while Indio looked to defend the trophy it has held for the past 15 years.

The game started with some early adversity for Coachella Valley, as the Arabs' backup quarterback threw an interception to Indio's Damian Durinzi. Indio used the turnover to help establish its running game and put pressure on the Coachella Valley defense.

The two teams battled to a 7-7 tie at halftime, setting up what appeared to be a tightly contested finish.

Instead, Coachella Valley took control in the second half. The defense continued applying pressure to Indio's quarterback, while the offense found its rhythm through the air and on the ground.

Quarterback Xavier settled in and delivered several big throws, including two touchdown passes, as Coachella Valley pulled away for a 28-7 victory and its first win of the season.

Head coach Bill Johnson said the game gave his team the energy and mental push it needed, with the players building confidence as the game progressed.

The win also means Coachella Valley High School now holds the Bell Game trophy.

Valley View Dominates Shadow Hills

Shadow Hills High School hosted Valley View in another matchup that quickly tilted in the visitors' favor.

Valley View came out strong on both sides of the football, working to slow down the Shadow Hills running game and contain Damian Walls.

Valley View scored three consecutive touchdowns before Shadow Hills was able to find its footing offensively.

Turnovers played a major role, with Shadow Hills quarterback Jesse Rodriguez throwing three interceptions in the first half.

The Knights eventually got the running game going, including a 40-plus-yard run from Walls. Rodriguez later connected with Isaiah Woodson on a deep pass for a touchdown, but it wasn't enough.

Valley View went on to win 42-6 on the road.

Arrowhead Christian Tops Cathedral City

Cathedral City High School hosted Arrowhead Christian in another tough matchup.

Trace Vargas made a big catch and run for Cathedral City, while starting quarterback Angel Jacobo worked to get the offense moving.

Arrowhead Christian struck first, but Cathedral City responded with some offensive momentum of its own. Jacobo connected on an out route and made several quick cuts to help move the offense down the field.

However, Arrowhead Christian ultimately pulled away, defeating Cathedral City 44-20.

Around the Valley

Other local scores included:

Roosevelt 33, La Quinta 20

Yucca Valley 63, Twentynine Palms 3

Desert Hot Springs 48, AB Miller 0

Desert Mirage 42, San Gorgonio 18

Damian Durinzi Named NBC Palm Springs Player of the Week

The week also featured the latest NBC Palm Springs Top Plays competition, with viewers voting for their favorite plays.

Indio High School's Damian Durinzi took the top spot after his impressive 50-yard touchdown run.

Durinzi was surprised at Indio High School with a $250 prize from Honda of the Desert and was recognized as the latest Player of the Week.

Durinzi said making big plays is something he expects of himself, while Indio coach Dockery praised his work ethic both on and off the field.

The weekly competition will continue, with the next Top Five plays set to be posted on NBC Palm Springs' social media pages. Fans can vote for their favorites, with the top three becoming the official NBC Palm Springs Top Three.

As Friday Night Lights continues across the Coachella Valley, the race for the next Player of the Week — and another $250 prize — is already underway.