Coachella Valley, Indio Set for 2026 Bell Game Rivalry Under Friday Night Lights

One of the Eastern Coachella Valley's longtime high school football rivalries takes center stage Friday night as Coachella Valley High School takes on Indio High School in the Bell Game.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Brett Rosen was at Coachella Valley High School ahead of the matchup as the two rivals prepared for another chapter in the longstanding series.

Coachella Valley enters the game looking for its first win of the season after starting 0-4.

Despite the record, the Arabs have faced strong competition during the opening weeks of the season as they prepare for league play.

One player to watch for Coachella Valley is quarterback Ivan Garza, who has demonstrated the ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground.

Garza's ability to extend plays outside the pocket and make throws on the run could be an important factor against Indio's defense.

The Arabs will also have the challenge of slowing down Indio's offense, including standout player Damian DeRinsey.

Indio Enters 3-2

The Indio Rajahs enter Friday night's rivalry game with a 3-2 record.

Indio is coming off a dominant 28-0 victory over San Gorgonio last week.

Head coach James Dockery and the Rajahs have also shown a strong defensive trend this season.

Indio is 3-0 in games when it has held its opponent to fewer than 10 points, making the defensive matchup against Garza and the Coachella Valley offense one of the key storylines heading into Friday night's game.

A Longstanding Rivalry

The Bell Game has a long history between the two Eastern Coachella Valley schools.

Coachella Valley holds a 33-30 overall advantage in Bell Game matchups, according to NBC Palm Springs' pregame report.

That history adds another layer to Friday night's game as both teams look to claim bragging rights.

The matchup also kicks off Week 6 of Friday Night Lights coverage on NBC Palm Springs.

NBC Palm Springs will have coverage of the game, with additional updates available at NBCPalmSprings.com.