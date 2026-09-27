Sports
Coachella Valley Friday Night Lights: Top Five Plays of the Week
Another exciting week of Friday Night Lights football is in the books across the Coachella Valley, and NBC Palm Springs is highlighting five of the best plays from the action.
The five plays are not ranked in any particular order, and fans will have the opportunity to vote for which plays make the NBC Top Three.
First up is Indio High School senior Moyses Aguilar, who made an impressive contested catch against Coachella Valley. Aguilar elevated over the defense to come down with the football for an interception, creating a big opportunity for the Indio offense.
At play number four, we stay with the Bell Game matchup and Ryan Rumsey. The wide receiver took a screen pass and did the rest himself, making defenders miss, breaking tackles and racing into the end zone for a touchdown of more than 25 yards.
The third highlight comes from Cathedral City High School, where Trace Vargas turned a screen pass into a touchdown. Vargas showcased quick cuts and excellent vision, making multiple defenders miss before diving toward the pylon for the score.
At number two, Shadow Hills senior quarterback Jesse Rodriguez delivered a big-time throw under pressure. Facing a long conversion situation, Rodriguez stayed in the pocket and fired a perfect pass to wide receiver Isaiah Woodson, who took it all the way to the end zone.
Finally, the top play of the week goes back to the Bell Game and Coachella Valley High School backup quarterback Xzavier Hernandez. Hernandez took the snap, worked through his reads and delivered a perfectly placed pass to a receiver in the back of the end zone.
The difficult part was the limited space between the defender and the end zone, but Hernandez fit the ball into a tight window for the touchdown.
Congratulations to all five players who earned a spot on this week's top plays list.
The highlights will be posted on the NBC Palm Springs social media accounts, where fans can vote for their favorite. The player whose play receives the most votes will win a $250 cash prize from Honda of the Desert.
So make sure to head over to @NBCPalmSprings, watch the highlights and cast your vote.
By: Brett Rosen
September 27, 2026
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Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Xzavier Hernandez with the dot towards the back of the endzone, 2) Jesse Rodriguez with the 50 plus yard TD throw, 3) Trace Vargas with the diving TD, 4) Ryan Rumsey with the screen pass TD, making guys miss, or 5) Moyses Aguilar with the pick #fyp #fnl2026 #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball #fridaynightlights
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