Firebirds Fall to Reign in Preseason Shootout, 2-1

PALM DESERT, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Ontario Reign, 2-1, in a shootout Sunday evening at Acrisure Arena in the team’s lone preseason game ahead of the 2026-27 American Hockey League regular season.

After a scoreless opening period, the Firebirds took a 1-0 lead at 9:36 of the second period when Tyson Jugnauth scored. Lleyton Roed and Eduard Sale recorded assists on the goal.

Coachella Valley held the lead through nearly the entire third period before Ontario tied the game with less than two seconds remaining in regulation. Kenny Connors scored to send the game to overtime.

The Firebirds earned a power-play opportunity late in overtime but were unable to convert, sending the game to a shootout.

Ontario’s Taylor Ward scored in the opening round of the shootout. Eduard Sale, Tyson Jugnauth and Julius Miettinen were each denied, giving the Reign the 2-1 victory.

Victor Ostman made 35 saves on 36 shots through regulation and overtime for the Firebirds. Ontario goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 18 of 19 shots.

The Firebirds finished 0-for-1 on the power play and successfully killed all four of Ontario’s power-play opportunities. Ontario outshot Coachella Valley 36-19 through regulation and overtime.

The preseason game was the Firebirds’ final tune-up before the start of Season 5.

Coachella Valley will open the 2026-27 regular season Friday, Oct. 2, against the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena. The Home Opener, presented by Acrisure, is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Fans arriving early will receive a free jersey scarf giveaway, while supplies last.

Single-game tickets for Season Five are now available through Ticketmaster and the Acrisure Arena Box Office. Fans can also visit CVFirebirds.com for additional information.