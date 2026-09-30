Sports
John Hayden Named Second Captain in Coachella Valley Firebirds History
PALM DESERT, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have named forward John Hayden the second captain in franchise history ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The Firebirds also announced that Gustav Olofsson, Mitchell Stephens, Logan Morrison and Ty Nelson will serve as alternate captains.
“From day one, John’s professionalism and compete level have commanded respect,” Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie said. “He embodies what it means to be a Firebird, both on and off the ice.”
Hayden, 31, has been with the Firebirds since the franchise's inaugural season in 2022. He has played a franchise-high 223 regular-season games with Coachella Valley, recording 110 points on 56 goals and 54 assists.
He has also helped the Firebirds reach back-to-back Western Conference Championships, recording 19 points in 46 postseason games.
“It’s an honor to be named captain of this team,” Hayden said. “I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this organization from the beginning, and I’ve seen firsthand how much the Firebirds mean to this community.”
Hayden is entering his 11th professional season and has appeared in 272 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken.
Before turning professional, Hayden played at Yale University, where he recorded 91 points in 127 NCAA Division I games. He also served as team captain during his senior season.
Firebirds Name Four Alternate Captains
Gustav Olofsson, an original Firebird, is entering his fifth season with Coachella Valley. He has appeared in 170 regular-season games with the team, recording 67 points.
Logan Morrison enters his fourth season and is the franchise's all-time leader in points and assists, with 144 points in 204 regular-season games. He led the Firebirds in scoring last season with 61 points.
Mitchell Stephens is entering his third season with Coachella Valley after recording 27 points during the 2025-26 regular season.
Ty Nelson, also entering his third season, recorded 35 points in 63 games last season and has 67 points in 135 regular-season games with the Firebirds.
The Firebirds will open their fifth season Friday, October 2, when they host the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena. The Home Opener, presented by Acrisure, begins at 7 p.m. PT.
Fans arriving early will receive a free jersey scarf, while supplies last. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2026
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