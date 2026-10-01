Sports
Epson Tour Championship Highlights Women’s Golf, Coachella Valley Invitational Returns, Firebirds Add Devin Kaplan
The Coachella Valley is once again welcoming some of the best up-and-coming talent in professional golf as the Epson Tour Championship gets underway at Indian Wells Golf Resort.
The four-day tournament features 71 women’s golfers competing for a chance to continue their professional careers and potentially earn their way onto the LPGA Tour.
There is also plenty of money on the line, with a $300,000 purse up for grabs. The winner will take home a six-figure prize, which would mark the first time in tournament history that the champion receives that kind of payout.
Tournament officials say the Epson Tour has a long history of developing players who go on to find success on the LPGA Tour, including current star Nelly Korda, who began her professional journey on the Epson Tour.
The opening round got underway at 8 a.m., with players looking to put together four strong rounds and potentially open the door to new opportunities in their careers.
The Epson Tour Championship continues throughout the week, with the final round scheduled for Sunday.
Meanwhile, the 2027 Coachella Valley Invitational is also returning to the desert.
The preseason soccer tournament will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from January 30 through February 13 and is expected to feature 11 MLS teams, including the LA Galaxy and LAFC. Eight NWSL teams are also expected to participate.
The schedule for the upcoming matches is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
And turning to hockey, the Coachella Valley Firebirds have added another young player ahead of their fifth season.
The Seattle Kraken acquired former Philadelphia Flyers third-round pick Devin Kaplan in a trade involving David Goyette.
The 22-year-old Kaplan appeared in 49 regular-season games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League last season, recording 13 points on five goals and eight assists. He ranked fifth among the team's rookies in scoring.
Kaplan joins the Firebirds just as the team prepares to begin Year Five.
The Firebirds open their season tomorrow night at 7 p.m. against the Ontario Reign. Tickets remain available through the team's website and at the box office.
By: Brett Rosen
October 1, 2026
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