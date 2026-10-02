Firebirds Open Fifth Season With New Benefits for Season Ticket Holders

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are opening their fifth season Friday at Acrisure Arena, with the organization focusing on fan benefits and an expanded game-day experience.

Stephen Lowe, senior director of marketing at Acrisure Arena, said season ticket holders remain a major priority for the organization. Last year, the Firebirds introduced a 25% discount program for season ticket holders, giving fans added value throughout the season.

“We always call it fan-centric,” Lowe said. “So we're really trying to lean in and take care of our best customers.”

Lowe said the goal is to make Firebirds games more than just a hockey game, with the organization focused on creating an affordable night out for fans.

That approach also extends to the way the Firebirds interact with their audience. Lowe said the organization has fans who closely follow hockey, along with others who attend games primarily for the entertainment and atmosphere.

“We're always trying to educate them,” Lowe said.

Fan feedback also plays a role in planning for each new season. Lowe said the organization listens to fans when making decisions about food options, merchandise and theme nights.

The Firebirds have a number of special events planned throughout the season, along with new elements designed to add to the entertainment inside Acrisure Arena.

Lowe said fans can expect a new player introduction for opening night, along with additional showmanship throughout the game.

The Firebirds are also hoping to build on the momentum of last season's deep playoff run. Lowe said there was not a lot of turnover on the roster, adding to the organization's excitement about the new season.

“We're really hopeful for what's going to be happening,” Lowe said. “We're hoping for a lot of goals tonight.”

The Firebirds' fifth season gives Coachella Valley hockey fans another opportunity to watch the team at Acrisure Arena while experiencing the food, entertainment, merchandise and theme nights that have become part of the game-day experience.

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