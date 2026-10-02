Friday Night Lights: League Play Opens With Close Games, Big Wins and NBC Top Play Honors

It was another exciting week of Friday Night Lights football across the Coachella Valley, with league play officially getting underway and several games coming down to the wire.

First up, Xavier Prep hosted the Palm Springs Indians in a defensive battle. Both teams made an impact on defense early, with Xavier Prep putting pressure on Palm Springs starting quarterback Devin Sessions. The Indians answered with a big defensive play of their own, forcing a fumble and recovering it.

Palm Springs then turned to its running game, with “Tank” powering through defenders and taking the Indians down near the goal line. Sessions would finish the drive, finding the end zone to give Palm Springs an early 13-0 advantage.

However, Xavier Prep battled back and ultimately completed the comeback, defeating Palm Springs 14-13.

Next, Rancho Mirage hosted Palm Desert in another close matchup. The game went back and forth throughout, with the Aztecs' defense applying pressure to Rancho Mirage quarterback Kale Woody, including a big sack.

Palm Desert quarterback Joshua Perez helped keep the offense moving, connecting on screen passes and eventually finding an open receiver for a touchdown near the goal line. The Aztecs held on for a 20-19 victory over Rancho Mirage.

At Shadow Hills, the Knights hosted La Quinta in a matchup that saw the Blackhawks' defense make its presence felt. Shadow Hills attempted to establish its running game and get Damian Walls involved with screen passes, but La Quinta consistently pressured the Knights' offensive line.

La Quinta quarterback Mason Flores also made plays with his legs and through the air, including a deep pass after rolling outside. The Blackhawks pulled away for a 42-6 win.

In another matchup, Indio hosted Desert Hot Springs. DHS quarterback Jalen Turner made several plays under pressure, using his legs to escape the rush before settling in and finding his main target, Jesus Valenzuela, for a deep completion.

Desert Hot Springs went on to defeat Indio 35-9.

Around the rest of the Coachella Valley, Desert Christian Academy picked up a 41-7 win over Ontario Christian. Coachella Valley High School defeated Southwest EC 21-7, while Desert Mirage also earned a convincing 40-6 victory.

The week also featured the latest NBC Palm Springs Top Three Play recognition.

This week's honor went to Shadow Hills starting quarterback Jesse Rodriguez. During practice, Rodriguez was surprised by Michael Marcello from Honda of the Desert, who presented him with a $250 award for his standout play.

Rodriguez was recognized for a touchdown play in which he made the connection and took the ball into the end zone. Shadow Hills head coach Coach King also praised Rodriguez for his leadership and contributions to the team, noting his continued development as a team captain and vocal leader.

Congratulations to Jesse Rodriguez on being named this week's NBC Palm Springs Top Three Play honoree.

And don't forget: the next Top Five Plays will be posted on NBC Palm Springs' social media accounts, where fans can vote for their favorites.