Sports
Nyman's hat trick fuels Firebirds to win Saturday night in Ontario
Jani Nyman recorded his first career American Hockey League hat trick, Tyson Jugnauth made regular season franchise history with four assists, and Jagger Firkus added a multi-goal performance as the Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign by the score of 6-2 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
Nyman opened the scoring at 3:24 of the first period, converting on the power play off assists from Firkus and Jugnauth. Ontario answered at 7:01 on a goal from Koehn Ziemmer to even the score at one. Nyman struck again on the man advantage at 11:17, finishing a setup from John Hayden and Jugnauth for his second goal of the night. The Reign responded just 1:18 later as Jared Wright tied the game at two.
Coachella Valley regained the lead 1:19 into the second period as Firkus found the back of the net with Jugnauth and J.R. Avon picking up the assists, giving the Firebirds a 3-2 advantage.
Firkus added his second goal of the game with 36 seconds remaining in the middle frame, completing his multi-goal night. Jugnauth picked up another assist on the goal, his fourth helper of the night and a new Firebirds franchise record for assists by a player in a regular season game.
Oscar Fisker Molgaard extended the Firebirds’ lead with an empty-net goal before Nyman completed his first career AHL hat trick with an empty-netter of his own just 1:01 later. The hat trick was the 13th in franchise history.
Jugnauth finished the night with four assists, while Firkus totaled two goals and an assist. The Firebirds finished the night with three power-play goals.
The Firebirds outshot the Reign, 31-30, and finished 3-for-4 on the power play. Ontario went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. Coachella Valley goaltender Victor Östman stopped 28 of 30 shots to earn the victory. The Firebirds record is now 1-0-1-0 (3 points).
The Firebirds return home Friday, October 9, to face the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena. Get tickets
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2026
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