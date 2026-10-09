Sports
Coachella Valley High School Football Rivalry Week: Xavier Prep, La Quinta and Coachella Valley Earn Wins
It was another exciting night of high school football across the Coachella Valley, with rivalry games, big plays and several teams picking up important victories. First up was the King of Cook Street rivalry game between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep. The Aztecs looked to establish their running game early, but Xavier Prep's defense held strong, keeping the game close at 3-0 at halftime.
The Saints found their offensive rhythm in the second half. Anthony Pellum sparked the ground game with a long run before new starting quarterback Samuel Mourhess connected with wide receiver Kingston Pellum for a deep completion. Mourhess later added a rushing touchdown as Xavier Prep pulled away for a 14-3 road victory over Palm Desert.
Next, La Quinta hosted Rancho Mirage in a matchup that featured momentum swings on both sides. The Blackhawks' early fumble on a snap gave Rancho Mirage an opportunity to strike, and Jayden Ayers capitalized with a rushing touchdown. Iers added another score as the Rattlers built an early 14-0 lead.
La Quinta responded with a defensive stop and a big play from its offense. After a sack helped shift the momentum, James Madden broke loose for a run of more than 65 yards for a touchdown. Despite a punt return that helped Rancho Mirage stay in the game, La Quinta held on for a 44-34 home victory.
In another matchup, Coachella Valley traveled to face Desert Mirage. Desert Mirage found success on the ground, with Alonso Hernandez Garcia getting to the outside for a rushing touchdown. However, Coachella Valley quarterback Ivan Garza helped lead the Arabs' offense with his ability to escape pressure and connect on deep passes.
Garza's downfield passing proved to be a major difference-maker as Coachella Valley pulled away for a 49-18 road win.
Meanwhile, Shadow Hills hosted Palm Springs in another competitive contest. The Knights showcased a fake punt, while their defense came up with an interception to create opportunities. Shadow Hills also produced a late scoring play featuring running back Damian Walls and a pass to a wide receiver downfield. However, Palm Springs held on to secure a 21-14 victory.
Elsewhere around the Coachella Valley, Desert Christian Academy earned a close 19-12 win, while Banning defeated Twentynine Palms 49-20.
Mason Flores Wins NBC Palm Springs Athlete of the Week
Along with the weekly football recap, NBC Palm Springs highlighted its Athlete of the Week, presented in partnership with Honda of the Desert.
La Quinta High School quarterback Mason Flores was selected as last week's winner after earning the most votes in the NBC Palm Springs Top Three Plays competition on social media.
Michael Marcelo of Honda of the Desert visited La Quinta High School to present Flores with a $250 prize. During the presentation, Flores credited his offensive line and his teammates, including wide receiver Jesse, for helping him succeed on the field.
La Quinta's head coach also praised Flores for his hard work, commitment to running the offense and continued development throughout the season.
The weekly recognition celebrates outstanding performances by Coachella Valley high school athletes, with fans voting on their favorite plays through NBC Palm Springs' social media pages.
NBC Palm Springs will release its next Top Five Plays selections, giving fans another opportunity to vote for the plays they believe deserve a spot in the Top Three. The athlete whose play finishes No. 1 will receive a $250 prize from Honda of the Desert.
For the latest high school football highlights, rivalry results and Athlete of the Week updates, follow NBC Palm Springs Sports on social media.
By: Brett Rosen
October 9, 2026
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